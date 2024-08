On Friday, millions of people around the world took to the streets to demand action on the climate crisis. From Manchester to Manila, Nairobi to New Delhi, adults joined the children who have spent the past year taking one Friday a month off school to protest government inaction on the declining state of the environment – which in many cases meant parents missing work to demonstrate with their kids.

Chris Bethell was at the central London strike to meet the families out in force.

Alessandro and Emily Drinkwater

Lizzy Harris and Oscar Monk

Scott Wright and Olive Leeburn

Sara Le Turcq and Lila Uzel

Margot and Michelle Ringham

Shakeel, Katie, Haris and Sofia

Claire and Luke

Katie, Johnny and Felix Dufort

Amanda and Frances Nelson

Raquel, Gabriela, Eric

Rez, Lucy, Chloe and Iris

Natasha, Summer and River Squire

Lotus Tay Finlay, Raya and Scarlett Mcintosh

Sam Hooper and Nancy

