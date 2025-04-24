Family Claims They Saw Mom’s Decomposing Body in Funeral Home Window

A Missouri family did a major double-take. In an interview with the local ABC affiliate, Princess Evans’ family claimed they spotted her decomposing body in a funeral home’s window.

Most disturbing of all? The sighting allegedly came weeks after they thought the mother of nine was cremated.

Cherie Kidd, Evans’ aunt, claimed that the family paid Savory and Sons Funeral Home $3,000 for the funeral and cremation.

Alleged mistakes in the obituary and a late arrival to the service already left the family unsatisfied. That feeling intensified shortly thereafter when Evans’ family confronted Frank Savory, the funeral home director, and he claimed he didn’t know who she was.

Then, weeks later, when Evans’ family claimed that they still hadn’t received her ashes.

Family Finds Loved One’s Body

When Kidd and Evans’ sister, Teara Mimms-Evans, stopped by the funeral home, they allegedly spotted uncovered decomposing bodies through the window. One of those bodies, they alleged, was Evans.

“These bodies were in there with trash,” Kidd told the local Fox affiliate. “Trash all around them. This is insane.”

“You couldn’t even recognize her,” Evans’ cousin, Marquita Blaylock, added. “You had to look at her hands or her tattoo to realize who she was. That was very traumatizing for me.”

When Mimms-Evans tried to address the situation with Savory, he called the cops, the first outlet reported. The family additionally alleged that Savory is in control of a GoFundMe page dedicated to Evans and is directly receiving all the donations that are made.

Kidd filed a complaint with Missouri’s Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors. After an investigation, the outlet found that the funeral home has been in trouble before. The business has been on disciplinary probation since it opened five years ago, the outlet reported.

Savory has yet to speak out about the situation.

“He needs jail, he needs to be sued. He’d be put out of business,” Kidd told the Fox station. “For our hurt and pain, that’s still not enough.”

