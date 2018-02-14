The Slow Process of Admitting to Myself That ‘Family Guy’ Is Bad

Screengrab via YouTube

There’s been an unspoken routine in my apartment, and it’s not something we’re proud of. At around 11:30 PM, me and my two roommates—all culturally engaged and supposedly compassionate towards social causes—would find ourselves slumped on the sofa, the debris of dinner and another working day strewn around us, more often than not, with a fresh can of beer in our hands. The television, tuned to BBC Three, would be burning bright. Burning bright with the colors of Family Guy. I know I’m not alone. Across the nation, adults, real grown-up adults with jobs and mobile phone contracts and long-term boyfriends and girlfriends, have been secretly indulging in animated rape jokes and flatulence. Your shamed faces illuminated by LED screens, too tired to leave your seat, not sleepy enough to close your eyes. Brian and Stewie are doing a song, look! I can’t go to bed yet.

When we were young, we’d run in from the yard, gobble down fish sticks, and sit wide-eyed and cross-legged in front of The Simpsons. Now we drag our dreary limbs off a train, are lucky to have microwaved some leftovers by 9 PM, briefly consider opening the scary-looking envelope from the IRS that arrived that morning, phone our moms, reply to some more emails, switch the heating on, and fall lovelessly into the arms of Peter Griffin. Giggidy, giggidy, goo.

Only, there’s hope. A break in the chain. This week BBC Three left television and became an online-only service, and it did not take Family Guy with it. It will return to UK television on February 29 on ITV2, but in its brief absence, let’s take a moment to reflect on exactly why we keep going back.

Why is Family Guy popular? I have watched a lot of episodes by now and I’m pretty sure the reason isn’t “because it’s funny.” I’ve never really laughed at an episode. If I do make a noise, it’s this sort of disappointed pity-groan. As if my laugh is questioning its own existence as it is leaving my mouth. I imagine it’s the noise I will make if I ever change a diaper: “There’s loads of shit and piss, which is sort of funny in that it’s eventful, but more than anything it smells terrible and I don’t want to look at it any more.”

I think its watchability is down to three things:

1. Pace

2. Recognition

3. Bright colors

Firstly, pace. When you compare Family Guy to the average British sitcom in 2016, you can begin to see where some of its appeal might lie. In the post-Peep Show quagmire (sorry), British comedy has become stuck in a cycle of staid silences and prolonged awkward looks. The humor is always based around friends, or moms, or dads, saying the wrong thing at the wrong time. Those long uncomfortable spaces in slow-moving 30-minute episodes give you plenty of time to consider just how unfunny what you’re watching is. To its credit, when Family Guy is making shitty jokes, it’s making a lot of them. Family Guy contains, on average, 5.20 jokes a minute. With that gag-rate, none of them hang around for long enough for you to consider just how unfunny they were. And when that doesn’t work, they go the other way and drag a joke out for so long you feel you have to laugh just to make it stop. See Peter’s fight with a chicken, or anytime someone falls over. It’s the comedic equivalent of taking somebody hostage until they agree to hang out with you.