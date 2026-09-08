Family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez Calls for D4vd to Face the Death Penalty for the 14-Year-Old’s Murder

The family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the 14-year-old girl found dismembered in the trunk of a Tesla, is calling for the death penalty. Singer D4vd, real name David Burke, is currently on trial for the murder, although a date has not been set. Still, he faces charges that could potentially carry the death penalty if found guilty.

On September 8, 2025, Hernandez’s body was discovered in the trunk of Burke’s Tesla in a Los Angeles tow yard. The investigation progressed slowly that year. But it came to a head in April 2026, when Burke was arrested for first-degree murder, among other charges. Hernandez’s family released a statement via their attorneys on September 7, 2026, which would have been her 16th birthday.

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“If the death penalty were activated, it would be perfect for this kind of human being, devoid of feelings and emptiness inside, and without conscience, who only caused pain to our daughter, our family, and the world that supports our precious daughter,” the family stated, per NBC News.

Family of Murdered Teen Wants Singer d4vd To Face the Death Penalty, Which Could Be a Legal Possibility

Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s family also stated they were “experiencing so many emotions” on the one-year anniversary of the tragedy. They expressed their unending grief, but stated that they were still “reliving unforgettable moments” of Celeste’s life, “even though she is no longer here.”

“These are feelings that only a father and mother and her siblings can share, with a heavy heart,” the family said. “We will always remember every moment and every good time we spent with Celestita.”

The case against D4vd alleges that he began a sexual relationship with Hernandez when he was 18 and she was 13, around November 2023. Prosecutors claim that the now 21-year-old singer stabbed and dismembered Hernandez to prevent her from revealing their relationship.

The prosecution also claimed that Hernandez was pregnant about a year before her death. Text messages between her and D4vd were entered as evidence during a hearing in July 2026. These messages include references to abortion, Plan B emergency contraceptive, and even plans to move in together.

D4vd has pleaded not guilty to the charges. According to reports, these include first-degree murder, lewd and lascivious acts with an individual under 14, and mutilating a body. The singer’s defense has been troubled lately, however. In August 2026, he parted ways with his entire legal team.

The split seemed amicable, with attorney Blair Berk expressing continued support. But the reason for the departure has not been revealed. D4vd chose an attorney from the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office to represent him.

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