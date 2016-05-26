Family of Jules Bianchi Planning Legal Action Against Marussia Team and Formula One

The family of Jules Bianchi – who died last year from injuries sustained at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix – are to take legal action, according to a report from Autosport.

In heavy rain, 25-year-old Bianchi crashed at the Suzuka circuit and struck a crane that was removing another stranded car. The Frenchman suffered a diffuse axonal injury and did not regain consciousness. He died on 17 July 2015, making him the first fatality to result from a Formula One race in more than 20 years.

Videos by VICE

In December 2014, a 10-person commission of experts cleared race officials of any wrongdoing. They found that Bianchi “did not slow sufficiently” under double yellow flags, which led to him losing control and leaving the circuit. Double yellows indicate a severe hazard – in this case heavy rain and a trackside recovery vehicle – and drivers should be prepared to stop on circuit when they are displayed.

However his family disagree with this finding and are taking legal action against the FIA, the Marussia squad for whom he was driving, and the Formula One Group managed by Bernie Ecclestone.

Bianchi’s father, Phillipe Bianchi, said: “We seek justice for Jules, and want to establish the truth about the decisions that led to our son’s crash at the Japanese Grand Prix in 2014.

“As a family, we have so many unanswered questions and feel that Jules’ accident and death could have been avoided if a series of mistakes had not been made.”

The family’s legal representative, Julian Chamberlayne, added: “Jules Bianchi’s death was avoidable.

“The FIA Panel Inquiry Report into this accident made numerous recommendations to improve safety in Formula One but failed to identify where errors had been made which led to Jules’ death.

“It was surprising and distressing to the Bianchi family that the FIA panel in its conclusions, whilst noting a number of contributing factors, blamed Jules.

“The Bianchi family are determined that this legal process should require those involved to provide answers and to take responsibility for any failings.

“This is important if current and future drivers are to have confidence that safety in the sport will be put first.

“If this had been the case in Suzuka, Jules Bianchi would most likely still be alive and competing in the sport he loved today.”

Bianchi’s Marussia team still race in F1, albeit under new ownership and with a new name. The Frenchman remains the only driver to have scored points for the British-based outfit, taking a brilliant ninth-place at the 2014 Monaco Grand Prix. The announcement of legal action falls on the anniversary of Bianchi’s starring drive, with F1 preparing to race in the principality this weekend.