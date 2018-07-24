The youngest victim of the Toronto mass shooting has been identified

Police have released the name of the youngest fatality in the mass shooting that has rocked Toronto — 10-year-old Julianna Kozis, of Markham, northeast of the city.

“Her family has requested privacy during their time of grief,” police said in a short press release on Tuesday evening. Kozis’ family also released a photo of the young girl.

The 18-year-old woman who also died Sunday night along Danforth Avenue had previously been identified as Reese Fallon, of Toronto, an aspiring nurse.

Thirteen other people, ranging in age from 17 to 59, were wounded when a man identified as Faisal Hussain went on a shooting rampage, firing a handgun into crowds of people enjoying a summer evening. He died after a shootout with police officers, although it’s not clear exactly how he died. An investigation into the exact circumstances around his death has been taken up by the Special Investigations Unit, and a post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday.

Tuesday evening, Hussain’s family released the first image of him through a friend, as further details of the 29-year-old man’s life emerged.

After Hussain’s identity was revealed by the SIU on Monday, his family released a statement expressing their condolences to the victims and their families, and highlighting their son’s depression and psychosis. Friends are still trying to reconcile the person they knew and the man that opened fire on the Danforth.

“The interventions of professionals were unsuccessful. Medications and therapy were unable to treat him,” the family wrote. “While we did our best to seek help for him throughout his life of struggle and pain, we could never imagine that this would be his devastating and destructive end.”

Amid increasing rates of gun violence in Toronto, the city council overwhelming passed a motion on Tuesday evening calling on the federal and provincial governments to implement a city-wide handgun ban. The proposal comes as councillors and the Toronto Police continue to mull over measures to curb gun violence. Last week, the Toronto Police deployed an additional 200 officers to patrol the streets on evenings and on weekends throughout the summer.

CBC News and Global News reported on Tuesday that Hussain was known to police before the Sunday night shooting when he was apprehended twice by officers over mental health concerns when he was a minor under the age of 18.

Toronto Police spokesperson Meaghan Gray would not officially confirm that, writing to VICE News in an email that “notwithstanding issues of privacy that still apply to a deceased person, we have no public safety reason to disclose any past interactions Mr. Hussain may or may not have had with the Toronto Police Service.

Residents of the Thorncliffe Park Drive apartment building where Hussain lived with his parents told VICE News that the family was also grappling with the another son in the hospital due to a coma. Hussain’s father has Parkinson’s, and his sister died in a car accident years ago.

Toronto police’s forensics unit executed a search warrant at their apartment Monday night and seized evidence.