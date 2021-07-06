Famous Influencer Arrested on Child Porn Charges After Slut-Shaming Abused Teenager

CORRECTION: The original story misstated which videos Hoffman had uploaded and shared on social media. In fact, Hoffman shared several videos between 2018-2020 that included Hoffman making derogatory comments about the victim by name, showing footage of the fight that occurred after the abuse, and footage from the night of the alleged abuse without showing the actual footage of the abuse.

MEXICO CITY — One of Mexico’s most famous influencers and YouTube personalities has been arrested on child porn charges after she allegedly shared videos related to an inebriated 16-year-old girl being raped at a party, and blamed the teen for the assault.

Yoseline Hoffman, better known as YosStop, has nearly 7 million followers on Instagram and over 14 million on her two YouTube channels, but for the time being, she’ll need a contraband cell phone behind bars to upload new content. A judge ruled on July 5 that Hoffman must stay in prison for the next two months while they continue their investigation.

The charges stem from several videos that Hoffman allegedly uploaded between 2018-2020 to her millions of followers, slut-shaming a teenager who had been abused while also detailing the footage.

The original video was filmed in 2018 when the victim was only 16, according to a released portion of the victim’s allegations. She’d attended a party in Mexico City, and after becoming intoxicated, was filmed being sexually assaulted by several boys with a glass champagne bottle. The video was then put on social media, spread around her school, and uploaded to a pornography website.

The victim was then viciously abused both in person and online, and ended up in a fistfight organized by a number of her online harassers outside a Mexico City shopping mall, where several of her alleged abusers were watching.

One of the female harassers allegedly sent the video of the fight and the abuse to Hoffman afterward. Hoffman then recorded a video in 2018 showing a portion of the fight to her millions of followers and discussing the details of the sexual abuse video, while also criticizing the victim by name and blaming her for the assault, calling the teenager a “puta,” or “whore,” and an example of a “pathetic generation.” The victim then received death threats and was continuously harassed for years.

In May 2020, the teenager took to her own social media accounts to denounce the influencer and the abuse that Hoffman’s video caused. As a response, a week later Hoffman published a short portion of a video allegedly filmed the night of the 2018 abuse that showed the inebriated victim answering questions about the abuse afterward.

The victim, now 19, pressed charges against Hoffman and the boys from the video in March, although so far they remain free.

Hoffman’s arrest comes at a time when Mexico’s influencer scene has seen its own #MeToo moment. Earlier this year prominent influencer Nath Campos alleged that she had been assaulted years prior by another YouTuber named Ricardo González, alias Rix. Authorities arrested Rix in February.

Campos’ public declaration against Rix led to other influencers detailing their own allegations of assault within Mexico’s influencer and YouTube scene.

Rix was also a friend of YosStop, and the two released an eight-episode YouTube series together in 2017.

The arrest of Hoffman comes as her family deals with other allegations of abuse. YosStop’s half-sister, a former child actress named Ginette Hoffman recently filed charges against Hector Parra, the father of her child, for allegedly sexually abusing their daughter.

YosStop’s brother, Ryan Hoffman aka Rayito, is another popular influencer who has made a name for himself posting sexually charged videos, notoriously publishing a video of himself humping the German flag after Mexico beat Germany at the Soccer World Cup in 2018.

This isn’t YosStop’s first time in the limelight for her poor behavior. In 2019 she went particularly viral after posting a video of her and her friends wasted on a yacht berating the ship’s captain and screaming derogatory comments at him.

In her final Instagram story prior to her arrest, Hoffman responded to a question from a follower asking what she was going to do for her birthday with a song, by playing the popular track “Calma (Remix)” with its Spanish language lyric that translates to “Let’s go to the beach, to heal your soul.”

After her arrest, Akon’s “Locked Up” may have been a more fitting response.