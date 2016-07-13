Famous iPhone Hacker ‘Geohot’ Shows Us How Easy It Is To Hack a Computer

What does hacking really look like?

We wanted to find out, so we asked famous hacker George Hotz, better known for his moniker “Geohot,” to show us. We visited Hotz as part of VICELAND’s CYBERWAR series, and got him to demonstrate how he would hack into a computer that was running vulnerable software.

As part of the demo, Hotz explains how his exploit works. An exploit is nothing more than a custom program that takes advantage of a vulnerability or bug to give a hacker control over another computer. And in just a few seconds, he uses it to get complete, unfettered access to our computer.

Check out the deleted scene above to see how he does it, and check out the CYBERWAR series, every Tuesday at 10:30 PM on VICELAND.