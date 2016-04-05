Fan Attempts Long-Range Three After Pistons Turn Ball Over, Misses Everything

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Pistons in Detroit on Friday night, which is not something anyone should particularly care about today, on Tuesday. But, in the middle of this insignificant game, someone stumbled upon his date with destiny. The Pistons were working the ball around on offense around the midway part of the second quarter when Reggie Jackson tried to flick a little backwards pass to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. He misfired, and the ball went out of bounds and into the floor seats. When our hero with the really good tickets got his hands on the ball, he opted against handing it back to the referees and did the sensible thing: he stepped on the court and shot his shot. Kris Jenkins, he is not.

While it’s definitely true that you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take, you also miss some of the ones that you do take and, my goodness, did our guy ever miss this one. You’d think he would be a little timid and come up short, but he rifled this one several feet over, and wide of, the rim. Watching from the Dallas bench, JaVale McGee and Deron Williams were stunned he actually tried it.

Videos by VICE

His form leaves a lot to be desired, but there’s no questioning the moxie.

h/t Reddit

[FSD]