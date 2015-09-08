Fan Changes His Name to ‘Man United Dick’

This story originally appeared on VICE Sports UK.

Someone has done what we’ve all dreamed of: they’ve changed their name to match their football club. Last week, a man in Hong Kong altered his name from Dick Law to ‘Law Man United Dick’, which I think we can all agree is an improvement. Man United is now literally his middle name. Man United is literally and figuratively inside of him.

Most people buy replica shirts of their favourite player to express their love for their club, or maybe buy a signed team photo to hang above the toilet, but a rare few go the extra mile. Law Man United Dick is an inspiration, a courageous example of everything football fandom should be – absurd, at times unexplainable, but always devoted.

It seemed a great opportunity to reach out to him for a brief chat to discover his motivations, his desires and his dreams. We want to know what makes this Man United Dick tick.

VICE SPORTS: Hi. Can you just confirm what your name is?

Law Man United Dick. It’s the truth. It’s on my ID card.

But is your first name still simply Dick?

No, in Chinese people like to put their surname first. My surname is Luo (pronounced Law) so we put the surname first, Law, and then put my first name, Man United Dick.

What was going through your head on the day you changed your name?

I was really excited, but I also couldn’t believe I was actually doing it and thought I was being totally insane. I don’t regret it, I am 100% sure of that.

That’s amazing, Man United Dick. Tell me what inspired you.

There are many reasons: firstly, since I wasn’t able to become a Man United superstar player or legendary manager I realised the only thing left for me to do was become a legendary fan. Through this act, I wanted to make Man United become even more popular.

You’re just trying to get Manchester United a few more fans.

It’s my obligation, from the bottom of my heart. Changing my name wasn’t just for myself, it was also for the team. I don’t want the tradition and spirit of Man United to be lost as these precious beliefs are at the core of making Man United the most popular club in the world.

You’re an inspiration. But I feel our readers will want to know more. Who is the real Law Man United Dick?

I am 27 years old, single, currently living in HK, working in insurance. I am a passionate and courageous person. In the next year I want to write a novel about my 12-year courtship of Man United.

A novel! Tell me more?

My nature is quite like western people. I like singing to woo women, I like heart to heart conversations, playing guitar, listening to classic emotional English songs. I also once wrote a novel to a girl I loved. It’s natural for me.

You must have been thinking about this for a long time before you made the change.

Oh, around 6 months, but I have been supporting Manchester United since 2002.

Have you ever visited Old Trafford?

No, but I am planning to go next year.

Do you consider yourself Manchester United’s biggest fan?

Haha (you make me laugh)! That is my greatest hope. In my opinion I feel like I already am.

Did you ever consider changing your name to one of Manchester United’s famous players?

I am in love with the whole team, so my biggest wish was to change my name to Man United. If I absolutely had to choose one player above all others it would have to be the phenomenal number 11, Ryan Giggs.

What about Denis Law? You could have just got rid of Dick and replaced it with Denis. Do you know him?

Of course I know him. I could recite practically all of the names of previous Man United stars. But I have never thought of changing my name to Denis, because Dick was the name given to me by my primary school teacher, and as a mark of respect to her I have always kept that name.

Thank you for talking to us, Man United Dick.

Thank you.

