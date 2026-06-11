Fan Dressed in Banana Costume Harassed by Hardcore Band at Gig: ‘Conform or Get Called Out’

A fan who often attends shows dressed in a banana costume called out Baltimore-based hardcore band End It for harassment after a show in Toronto on June 5, 2026. The fan, who goes by @bananagate_to on Instagram, attended wearing a sequined banana costume. In several later posts on Instagram Stories, he publicly addressed the incident that left his costume destroyed.

Fan-captured footage from the gig popped up on Reddit, where End It frontman Akil Godsey singled out the banana fan. The bassist also chimed in as Godsey encouraged the crowd to harass the fan.

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“Banana guy, come to the front. F**k are you doing, my n***a?” Godsey said in the video. At first, the audience began to cheer as the banana fan moved closer to the stage. But Godsey quickly corrected them. “No, no, no, no, no. You don’t get rewarded for doing that s**t. He wanted the attention, and now he has it.”

Hardcore Band End It Put a Bounty on Banana Costume, and Fans Were Eager To Collect

After Godsey corrected the cheering crowd, the bassist added, “And now everyone has to kill you.” Then, the End It frontman offered the setlist to anyone willing to successfully “strip the banana.”

“I’m just saying! You was asking for attention, now you got it!” Godsey exclaimed, waving around a green poster with the band’s setlist drawn on it. Some people in the crowd can be seen pulling on the fan’s costume and pushing him around. Eventually, he gets stripped of his costume.

The fan later took to Instagram Stories to reveal that the costume was destroyed after the End It gig, per a report from The PRP. “People have been trying to dim my sparkle my entire life. It sucks, but I’m used to it,” he wrote. “I’ve surfed hundreds of people in this suit, all genders, all ages, safely. Especially, a lot of first timers that felt safe to approach me for their first surf.”

“[End It], two of your band members crossed the line…and I’m obligated to speak on it,” the fan continued, addressing the band directly. “F**k the police? While policing what people wear?”

He added, “The message last night; Conform or get called out, exactly the opposite of what hardcore is supposed to be. I was an unwilling participant, attacked and clothing removed at the direction of a band I paid to see.”

While End It has not responded to the public callout, they have quietly gone missing from a few corners of the internet. Their Facebook page has allegedly been taken down, and they no longer appear on the posters and social media posts for Hatebreed and Life of Agony’s European Tour.