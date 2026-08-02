Fan Grabs Karol G After Rushing the Stage at Recent Toronto Show

Security at a recent Karol G show got caught slipping in a major way. During a show in Toronto, one fan quickly rushed the stage and started dancing with the Colombian singer. Videos circulating on the internet almost make it seem like it was planned, considering how comfortable they look on stage with her. Moreover, she doesn’t even break a sweat, keeping the show moving like a professional and not breaking other fans’ immersion into her set.

However, very quickly, you can notice something off. The fan gets very handsy very quickly, wrapping one arm around her shoulder, going for a hug and then maybe even a kiss. Then, he tries to grab the microphone while Karol G is singing. She manages to subtly brush his arm away as security finally shows up to pull him away. But the person’s grip is intense, pulling himself back closer to the 35-year-old singer.

Videos by VICE

Eventually, things get broken up, and the show continues like nothing even happened. She goes back to smiling and dancing. But the incident proved extremely uneasy for fans online. One person on TikTok commented, “This is so creepy, these people jumping on stage are embarrassing.”

Karol G Had a Terrifying Encounter With a Fan Rushing on Stage in Toronto

Karol G’s show in Toronto was momentous for other reasons. Videos have circulated on the internet of Drake appearing on the jumbotron, grinning while showing off his watch. The Toronto native previously shouted her out on “New Bestie” from MAID OF HONOUR. “Yeah, I want a Latina, I want a Latina,” he cooed. “I want a G like Karolina.”

Currently, the rumor is that Drake will collaborate with Karol G on her new album No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto. There’s no confirmation as of yet, but the lyrics on his album mixed with his concert appearance should be encouraging for fans of both.

Regardless, Karol G vows to show off a new side of herself on her new album. In a conversation with ELLE Magazine, she told fans not to expect more of the same from her.

“Before, I was trying to be a super powerful version of myself all the time,” she said. “It was like I put on a shell, like an armor—‘I can handle it, nothing touches me, nothing gets to me.’ But you have to exist in all your versions in order to have that power. I also want to teach them to live through sadness. When time passes, and you see things more clearly, you say: ‘It had to happen to learn this, to understand this, to value this more.’”

(Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)