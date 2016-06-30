Fan Runs on the Pitch During Poland-Portugal Match

In the second half of extra time in the quarterfinal match between Poland and Portugal at Euro 2016, a fan ran onto the pitch, providing the only real action in extra time. In the 109th minute, as Poland were living dangerously in their own half, a fan came dashing from the behind the Poland goal. He deftly eluded the first sad sack security guard as he weaved through the traffic, but then approximately 87 other guards flooded after him and he was quickly tackled between two Polish players and taken to the ground.

Nice form on that tackle. pic.twitter.com/SXOvpNchnJ

— Brooks Peck (@BrooksDT) June 30, 2016

It was a very short-lived sprint and a generally poor effort from the fan. At least a selfie with Ronaldo would have made the rest of his night worth it.

Extra time has expired and this one will be settled by penalty kicks.

[ESPN 2]