Fandango Kill Bill Fortnite Skin: Release Date and How to Get Your Gogo Yubari Code

To celebrate the launch of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1, Epic Games is teaming up with Quentin Tarantino’s release of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair in theaters. Here is everything you need to know about the Fandango Kill Bill Fortnite skin, and how to get the CH7S1 Gogo Yubari cosmetic.

Screenshot: Epic Games

To kick off Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1, Epic Games is releasing a special Gogo Yubari skin for a limited time. Players who pre-order a ticket to see Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair in theaters will get a special voucher to redeem the CH7S1 skin in the battle royale. Although the Director’s Cut of Kill Bill releases on December 4, the new Fortnite skin actually launches a few days before it.

Videos by VICE

The Fandango Kill Bill Fortnite skin release date is Sunday, November 30, 2025, according to the promotions website. “On 11/30/25, purchasers will receive a post-purchase email containing one Fortnite Promotional Code that is good for one Gogo Yubari Fortnite outfit. Code expires, and must be redeemed by 12/31/25.” So essentially, players who pre-order a ticket will get a code emailed to them on Nov 30, which they can redeem in-game.

Screenshot: Epic Games, Fandango

However, before you rush out to buy your Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair tickets, there are a few caveats. If you are like me and have a spouse or friend that plays Fortnite for example, you will need to use multiple accounts if you want two or more skin codes.

The promotion specifically states that the Kill Bill Fortnite skin codes are not given out per ticket, but per account. There are also a few extra steps you will need to take to successfully trigger the promotion, which we’ll break down below.

How to Get the Gogo Yubari Fortnite Skin (Fandango Kill Bill Promotion)

Screenshot: Epic Games, Fandango

Before we start, it’s important that you first create a Fandango account either on the app or website. Creating a user profile is free, and you don’t need to attach any personal information. If you want the free Kill Bill Fortnite skin, you must have either an app or website account specifically with Fandango.

With that out of the way, here are the full steps to get the Fandango Kill Bill Fortnite skin:

Step 1: Create a Fandango account (or log-in with your existing one) using the website link here.

Create a Fandango account (or log-in with your existing one) using the website link here. Step 2: Log in to your Fandango account between Nov 20, and November 29 and purchase one movie ticket to ‘Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair’ for an opening weekend showtime (showtimes between December 4 and December 7, 2025 ).

Log in to your Fandango account and purchase one movie ticket to ‘Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair’ for an opening weekend showtime (showtimes ). Step 3: On November 30, 2025 players will get an email from Fandango which includes the Kill Bill Fortnite Skin code.

On players will get an email from Fandango which includes the Kill Bill Fortnite Skin code. Step 4: Once you have the code on Nov 30, login to your Fortnite account on the official website. Then go to the Fortnite Redeem page to input the code.

Once you have the code on Nov 30, login to your Fortnite account on the official website. Then go to the Fortnite Redeem page to input the code. Step 5: Boot up your game, and redeem the Gogo Yubari Fortnite skin on your account.

Finally, I just wanted to reiterate that there are a few key important restrictions to this promotion that you should keep in mind before pre-ordering your tickets.

Important Details and Restrictions

Screenshot: Epic Games, Fandango

You must be logged into your Fandango account before buying your ticket.

The promotion only works if you purchase your Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair ticket before November 30.

The screening of the ticket you purchase must take place between December 4 and December 7, 2025.

You will need multiple Fandango accounts if you want more than one Fortnite skin code.

Screenshot: Fandango

As I mentioned earlier, you will need to create two Fandango accounts if you want to get more than one skin code. For example, I play Duos with my wife so of course we both want the Gogo Yubari Fortnite skin.

So the easy work around to this it to have each individual create their own Fandango account and purchase their own ticket. All that said, Kill Bill is one of my favorite films of all time, so getting to see a Director’s Cut of it is worth the price of admission on its own!