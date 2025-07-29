Fans Are Petitioning for Chipotle To Name a Burrito After Ozzy Osbourne, and There’s a Good Reason Why

Of all the memorials to emerge in the wake of Ozzy Osbourne’s death, this might be the one that would make him feel so seen… The folks at Loudwire have started a Change.org petition requesting that Chipotle name a burrito after Ozzy.

“Ozzy Osbourne — the Prince of Darkness, frontman for Black Sabbath and Chipotle burrito connoisseur — left this world at the age of 76 on July 22, 2025. Among his many accomplishments, he’s also remembered for how much he loved Chipotle’s burritos,” the petition begins.

The petitioners then go on to detail just how much Ozzy loved burritos, something that was very prominent in his family’s MTV reality TV show in the early ’00s. “Ozzy first declared his love for Chipotle in a 2003 episode of The Osbournes, further admitting that he ate two burritos every day and dubbed himself ‘Burrito Man,’” the petition explains. “He was actually the very first recipient of the Chipotle Celebrity Card, which grants high-profile Chipotle fanatics one free meal per day for a whole year.”

“In the days following his death, countless Ozzy fans took to social media to share photos of Chipotle burritos they ordered and ate in his honor,” the petition continues. “Loudwire believes Chipotle should create a signature burrito called “The Ozzy” to celebrate his immense love for the food chain.”

Finally, the Loudwire team adds: “At this time, we don’t know what Ozzy’s typical order was, but if anyone in his camp knows and is willing to share, please get in touch!”

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 76

Ozzy Osbourne passed away on Tuesday, July 22, at the age of 76. In a statement shared to Sky News, the Osbourne family said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

At this time, no official cause of death has been shared, but Ozzy had been living with Parkinson’s and faced multiple health issues over the last several years.