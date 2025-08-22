Fans Aren’t Happy With the New Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Trailer. Shocker.

The first Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 trailer looked really interesting. Before I got to the end and saw that it was for Call of Duty.

I’ve been so far removed from the franchise that I honestly didn’t catch any of the visual cues. So, by the end, what seemed like a potentially interesting sci-fi game turned into indifference for me.

Videos by VICE

However, the gameplay trailer for BO7 just dropped, and I began reviewing the comments. A severe violation of internet peace of mind rules, but I was curious. And apparently, everyone else is just as fed up.

People sound really sick of Call of Duty

Play video

So, we’ve just full-on jumped the shark, huh? It’s an FPS mash of Inception and Doctor Strange. And under any other circumstances, that might sound like an incredible mix of things.

But jammed into Call of Duty, it just looks like no one learned from Advanced Warfare. I mean, you’ve got Battlefield 6 breathing down your neck right now, and this is what’s coming? Like I said, it’s not just me. Here are some of the YouTube comments on the video:

@Jawadbenissa- “From a COD player- thank you for making it easy to choose Bf6”.

@NyxMoonReads- “You know what, I think Medal of Honor should come back”.

@Viper_BTW- “For those watching on your phone, this video currently has 278k dislikes.” (That was 12 hours ago as the video sits at 47k likes).

and my personal favorite of all the comments:

@mujtabamujeeb786- “Not going to lie. After watching this trailer, I cancelled my bf6 pre-order. Then immediately pre-ordered the bf6 deluxe edition”

I used to love this franchise because it resembled a dumb action movie. I do feel that it has a place. But now Call of Duty doesn’t feel like anything but a mess of ideas that don’t work together. And I’m clearly not alone in this. Will that stop it from doing crazy numbers? Probably not. But at least more people are speaking up about it.