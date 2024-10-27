Fans Argue ‘Veilguard’ Isn’t A “Real” ‘Dragon Age’ Game

Don’t you love it when a fanbase implodes? So, we’re a few days away from the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Personally, I’m excited to experience it! (Plus, it’ll be a good break from all the Baldur’s Gate 3 I’ve been playing lately.)

As one does, I decided to drop by the game’s subreddit page, hoping to bask in the excitement of a major RPG coming out! …I got some excitement, yes! But apparently, I came in on Chapter 12 of a Dragon Age war. There’s a rift between people excited for Veilguard and Dragon Age faithfuls who believe the game is a foolhardy pretender!

As a bit of an appetizer to give you an idea of how heated the conflict is, here’s one of the comments under a post where a user asks why so many people have decided to hate Veilguard with such fervor.

“Allow me to translate some of the phrases that come from the outraged crowd:

‘This game doesn’t feel like Dragon Age‘ = ’I can’t move on from Origins.’

‘DAV is woke’ = ‘There are too many POC and queer characters for my liking/I either choose to forget or willfully ignore that the series has always been ‘woke’.’

‘This game looks like Fortnite‘ = ’I’ve only watched the reveal trailer.’

‘I hope this game fails’ = ’I have the emotional maturity of a toddler throwing a tantrum over being told they can’t stick forks in a toaster.’ etc etc etc’

the ‘dragon age’ community is currently in shambles

Screenshot: Electronic Arts

So, yeah! Things are kind of a mess over there! The Veilguard distaste has also seemingly spread with many expressing fond memories of Dragon Age: Origins and the good ol’ days of the franchise. People posting thoughtful “Why Origins is the best game ever!” videos to antagonize others. Roasting Veilguard‘s graphics, taking a game they haven’t even played yet to the town square to be hanged.

Relax. I never understood why people couldn’t accept the past of a franchise they love and its future — with all the changes that entails! If you can’t get over yourself, then shut up and play the older games. The developers can’t hear you. They’re not going to throw out whole characters or the visuals because you think Origins is the franchise’s peak.