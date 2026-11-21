Concerts can be extremely dangerous when there’s no concern for the fans. Mosh pits can get out of hand, and people can get seriously hurt if they aren’t careful. Typically, that’s where good security would come into play to ensure that nothing harmful would be done to concertgoers. But at underground rapper OsamaSon’s show, absolute chaos ensued, causing many fans to get hurt as a result.

The rapper performed a show at Terminal 5 in New York City, with Nike’s Jordan brand in partnership. However, his tour DJ Nino Andretti allegedly told the audience to rush over to the merch table for a surprise. Consequently, everyone rushed over accordingly, causing some unsuspecting fans to get trampled in the process. According to various reports, some were left with broken bones and nearly died in the chaos.

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According to Logan Lacy, intern for The FADER, OsamaSon’s DJ stressed that the fans needed to go immediately and to stop standing around, causing an unorganized rush. Eventually, the fire alarm went off because a pipe burst during the craziness.

“I couldn’t see, it was just a wall of people, and obviously it was a lot of screaming, a lot of shouting, it was just utter chaos.[…] Then the fire alarm goes off,” he recalled.

“Come to find out a pipe burst, like a water pipe burst. There was water gushing somewhere in the venue. So the fire alarm goes off and now security is pressing people, telling them like, ‘get the f**k out.’”

A reported crowd crush at Terminal 5 in NYC after an Osamason show left multiple people injured. Fans say the DJ allegedly said to rush to the merch room for an “exclusive gift,” triggering a surge through the main hallway that turned into a stampede. pic.twitter.com/njwRmkvlCm — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 20, 2026

OsamaSon Show Gets Out of Hand After Fans Rush and Injure Each Other Trying to Get to Merch Table

One fan shared screenshots of others who detailed some particularly graphic injuries. Allegedly, one person broke their foot, while another person was left in a neck brace. Perhaps the worst of all was a woman reportedly bleeding from her eyes, mouth, and head.

Ultimately, none of the blame was placed on OsamaSon and his team. Instead, the fan placed blame on the venue and its poor management. After giving their own retelling, they argued that Terminal 5 should be shut down.

“It took like 30 minutes to leave and when i got outside i saw another one of my friends injured and a girl in a wheelchair out of it,” they recalled. “After the show i got word from one of my friends who said they passed out and others who said they hurt something badly.”

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