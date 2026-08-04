Fans Convinced This Canceled Utah Music Festival With Benson Boone, Sombr Headlining Was Actually a Sham

The inaugural Yours Always Music Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah, was scheduled for October 2 and 3, 2026. Emerging pop sensations Benson Boone and Sombr were headlining. Many fans already had tickets, with many more planning to get theirs soon. But now, fans are left scratching their heads after the festival’s entire online presence disappeared.

Luckily, the festival organizers issued refunds before news broke that the event was canceled. The refunds arrived through email in late July, but there was no further explanation attached other than “unforeseen circumstances.” And it doesn’t look like fans are going to get more information any time soon, since the festival’s social media pages and website were quickly deactivated.

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Fans took to Reddit to discuss the bizarre events unfolding. Many expressed their relief that at least they got a refund for the tickets. One fan noted that a support email they sent to the festival organizers came back as “invalid.”

Fans Are Starting to Think Yours Always was a Sham, Express Relief That Refunds Came Through

A few fans in the subreddit for rising alt-pop darling Sombr noted that the whole situation seems “way shady.” There’s the consolation that they got refunds, and Yours Always wasn’t totally a scam. But it’s still a disappointment when an exciting event gets canceled, especially a brand new music festival that never had a chance to get its feet under it.

“I’m just glad I got my money back and hadn’t surprised my kids. They don’t know we had tickets,” one fan noted. Another shared that they bought their girlfriend a ticket to Yours Always, seeing it as an opportunity to catch more artists they both liked. After selling their ticket for Benson Boone’s tour stop in Wyoming, the music festival was canceled.

“Feel like this was a giant grift or something, like it was never going to actually happen,” the user wrote. Another person claimed that there were billboards advertising the festival around Salt Lake City, which made it seem legitimate. After this experience, a lot of people feel otherwise.

Some of the promotional material for the festival is still floating around, however. A June 2026 report from Melodic Magazine includes the lineup poster. In addition to Benson Boone and Sombr, there was Stephen Sanchez, Joshua Bassett, Isabel Dumaa, Labrinth, Børns, The Hellp, and more.

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