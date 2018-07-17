Armie Hammer Is Getting Bombarded by Peach-Wielding Fans

Armie Hammer has stayed busy since Call Me by Your Name, going on to star as a maniacal telemarketing CEO in Sorry to Bother You and making his Broadway debut in Straight White Men. But for whatever reason—blame his incredible dance moves, matching track suits, or those very short shorts—fans are still swooning over his role the coming of age film.

“I get handed at least a peach or two almost every stage door,” Hammer told Stephen Colbert on his recent stop on The Late Show. Hammer said he initially thought fans were handing him a sexually-charged post-show snack: “The first time someone ever handed me a peach, I was like, ’Oh, thanks,’” he told Colbert. “And they go, ‘No, no that’s not for you. Will you sign it for me?’”

Elio and Oliver’s moment with the peach is especially significant in the film, representing the indulgences of a summer romance. And despite the way Oliver decided to handle the fruit in the book, fans told Hammer that they weren’t planning on eating the Sharpied peach, leading the actor to ask, “So.. what are you going to do with it?”

Sure, if you get a peach signed by Armie Hammer you could keep it on your shelf and let it collect “fruit flies” like the actor suggested. But there’s always something else you could do with it.

