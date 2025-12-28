Fans Mourn Passing of Popular 78-Year-Old Gamer

Fans around the world are mourning the death of a very much-beloved content creator in the gaming community. Agnes, known to the online world as Epic Gamer Grandma, has passed away at the age of 78. With over 2.4 million followers on TikTok and almost 860,000 followers on Instagram, there’s no doubt about the impact Epic Gamer Grandma had on the gaming space and community, with fans fondly remembering her clips across many different video game titles.

Epic Gamer Grandma Has Passed Away At 78 Years of Age

The passing of Agnes, aka Epic Gamer Grandma, has been confirmed by her family in a statement shared online. According to the statement, Agnes passed peacefully at 9:20 PM on Sunday, December 21, 2025, holding the hand of her daughter and surrounded by love.

Videos by VICE

This statement also touched on the impact Agnes had on her friends and family outside of being an influencer/content creator. Despite being Scotland’s biggest elderly creator, Epic Gamer Grandma will always be remembered for the impact she also had on others’ lives as a daughter, a sister, a mum, a grandma, a neighbor, and a friend.

Agnes has proven that gaming has no age limit and that it’s never too late to try something new, despite your age. Her family has stated that her legacy will continue to live on in “every older person who saw her and realized it’s not ‘too late’ to try something new” and “every younger person who looked at her and thought, ‘age really is just a number.’”

Loving messages from fans were also shared with Agnes in her final moments, with those closest to her sending out a thanks to her community for giving her a second online family. The loving comments and messages have continued to pour in online following this announcement, with many others in the gaming community sharing their own personal tales of their older family members with a deep love for gaming, or some of their favorite moments Epic Gamer Grandma shared with everyone during her time online.