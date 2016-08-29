Fans Pissed about Sexually-Graphic Sign Some Asshole Brought to Toronto FC Game

A sexually-graphic sign that made its way into BMO Field for the Montreal Impact-Toronto FC game on Saturday night has caused a stir and triggered an apology from Toronto’s MLS team.



The sign depicted a woman bent over in blue underwear (to represent the Impact) performing oral sex on a man decked out in TFC red. The large banner said, in French, “Montreal Sucks.”

How did you allowed this pass your security — Lizzy (@girlsloveIMFC)August 28, 2016

The TFC’s Twitter account received numerous complaints over the sexist image, which, at the time, the team said was “upsetting” and something that would never happen again. The tweets, from both TFC and Impact fans, were overwhelmingly against the offensive sign.

The team then issued the following statement Monday:

“Toronto FC is proud to have one of the best fan bases and stadium environments in our sport. Our fans show tremendous support for the club while demonstrating proper respect for our opponents and their fans. On Saturday night, however, a sign was displayed in the stands that was insulting to many including our opponent, the City of Montreal, and their fans. It was an embarrassment to our club and to our supporters and will not be tolerated. We sincerely apologize to the Montreal Impact, the City of Montreal, and all fans for this disgraceful act. We are currently investigating through all available security and social media footage and strongly encourage fans with any information to assist us in identifying those involved so that they can be held responsible.”



One Impact fan, who was not at the game, has considered filing an official complaint with MLS.

“I perceived it not even as an Impact fan seeing it as a slight towards Impact fans but as a woman seeing it as sexist, misogynic imagery,” Elizabeth Cotignola told the CBC. “It made my blood boil.”

It’s unclear how the sign made it through security, as Toronto FC has an official policy on banners posted on the team site. It reads:

These items will be permitted in the supporters sections as long as they meet the following guidelines;

Are event related or in good taste

Cannot be commercial, political, or offensive in nature

No larger than 5′ x 5′ in size

Flagpoles are made out of flexible PVC and no larger than 6′ in size



Items larger than the sizes listed above will need to be pre-approved by Toronto FC/BMO Field and cannot be used during the run play.

All Banners/Signs/Flags are subject to removal at the discretion of Toronto FC/BMO Field.

This isn’t the first time TFC fans have caused an uproar over inappropriate sexually-related language. Last year, some asshole interrupted a female reporter’s news hit on City TV by saying “Fuck her right in the pussy.” He lost his job at Hydro One as a result, but was later reinstated through an arbitration process.

