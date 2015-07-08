Fantastic Man’s Guide to the Top 5 Record Stores in Berlin

In collaboration with Jägermeister.



Whether you’re on the hunt for a new wallet, some techno records or would simply like to have a friendly yarn – at the risk of being ejected for no apparent reason – you’ve come to the right place. Welcome to record shopping in Berlin.



Berlin’s non-stop party circuit and vibrant arts scene are well documented, but the city holds many other treasures to be discovered. Among the flea markets, vintage superstores, video shops and internet cafes lie some of the worlds best known and not-so-well-known record stores. Here are five worth checking out.

Power Park

A medium-sized shop located in Friederchshain, Power Park has a well-curated selection ranging from ‘Hi NRG Italo’ to German Hip Hop and everything in-between. Most records are second-hand apart from the occasional re-issue. Look out for the ‘Library’ and ‘Special Interest’ sections in the rear, accompanied by comprehensive assortments of Jazz, German New-Wave & Krautrock, Italo Disco and obscurities from across the globe. Highly recommended.

Bass Cadet

Located on Weserstrasse in Neukolln, Bass Cadet is the smallest store of the lot but among the most meticulously curated. With a palate of both old and new, Bass Cadet’s selection tastefully ranges from Italo, ­­­Soul to US House (Underground Quality, Soul People). It also doubles up as an equally impressive clothing boutique Down By Retro, a distinguishing feature – and stroke of genius – especially for those travelling with a partner who might not share the same enthusiasm or patience required for record shopping.

Hard Wax

Sharing a similar mythology as perhaps Berghain, Hardwax is located on the 3rd floor of an anonymous courtyard, recessed from the street near the Kottbusser Damn Bridge in Kreuzberg. Hardwax is not only a famous record store but also a revered distribution house, started by the legendary Rhythm & Sound duo Moritz Von Oswald and Mark Ernestus. As a record store, it’s most famous for it’s vast no-nonsense Techno (Basic Channel, Ostgut Ton, Underground Resistance), House (Prescription, KMS) and Dub back catalogue amongst many others.

Record Loft

A relative newcomer, Record Loft has quickly established itself as the powerhouse go-to used club record store for both local and visiting DJs. It’s easily the largest store of the bunch and like Hard Wax, it too is located at the rear of a courtyard (near Kottbusser Tor), but unlike Hard Wax it’s famous for unleashing entire record collections like a Luis Vuitton parade at a Paris Fashion week. Musically you can literally find anything within the bounds of club music. It’s simply a matter of fishing it out. If you­ happen to be one of the lucky DJs who has a day job, perhaps go on the weekend, because popping into Record Loft could take you an entire day or even two.

Oye­­

After establishing its first store in the now affluent Prenzlauerberg district, Oye opened its second and smaller store in Kreuzberg. Both stores serve up decent selections of both new and used music, ranging anywhere from from Jazz and Hip Hop to Neo Acid and Balearic such as Golf Channel, Optimo Music et al. Oye is also a distributor – most notably giving rise to young local artists such as the Box Aus Holz crew (Max Graef and co). Oye is also­­­­ known for hosting regular in-store parties with hefty line-ups during the we­­­ek.

