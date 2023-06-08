The Enduring Appeal of Monster and Fantasy Dildos

Last year, I humped a snail. It wasn’t of the garden variety, but a snail-shaped dildo designed to invite users into what I saw as a uniquely goblincore masturbation experience; any tradish expectations to ride a veiny, phallic dildo were bypassed for a design rooted in fantasy, abstraction, and [puffs existential cigarette] a dose of surrealism. And isn’t that a whole lot more interesting than a cookie-cutter ‘gasm?

Sex toys, and phallic items in general, have always had a knack for fantasy. Ancient Roman fascinus charms depicted whimsical, winged penises intended to bring good luck and protection to their bearers; centuries later, the breakthrough Japanese vibrator of the 1980s, The Rabbit, ensorcelled the public by begging the question, “Why not put some bunny ears on your clit, too?” Today’s global sex toy market is expected to be worth over $80 billion USD by 2030. Unsurprisingly, fantasy dildos and monster-themed sex toys are helping make that number a grower and a show-er. Remember when the fetish of laying alien eggs inside yourself was taking off? We sure do.

As Jen May, VP of Marketing at the sexual wellness site Lovers, explains, “We’ve been receiving requests from our customers and our associates for non-traditional shapes with more unique features.” That’s how the brand’s Creature Cocks dildo collection was brought to life, eager to shower the good people in sexual fantasies that “explore new non-representational options. Not everyone is interested in a phallic shaped toy.” Sometimes, you need to fuck a unicorn horn, or a werewolf foot.

We play Elden Ring and kiss our crossbows goodnight. Of course we’re going to tell the Bard’s tale when it comes to the best fantasy- and monster-inspired dildos and sex toys. Put on your crotchless panties, and let’s explore the best tentacles, dragons, and aliens for your horny holes.

‘20,000 Leagues Under the [Redacted]’

When I die, please incorporate my ashes into an ABS plastic tentacle sex toy mold for my surviving situationships. There is simply no better feeling than getting finger-banged by a luxurious tentacle, and I wrote an entire VICE review about Lovehoney’s glass tentacle dildo, whose nubs, curves, and girth bring even more clitoral and G-spot stimulation. Cop it while it’s 10% off, whether your fantasy is themed “under the semen” or “cum-blasted into space.”

Lovers’ Creature Cocks also offers an array of tentacle sex toys, including this green and gold (go Packers!) dildo. The shaft—sorry, arm—of this beasty is equipped with suction nubs for heightened stimulation, and the flat base makes it ideal for attaching to your strap-on, as well as humping and grinding.

“Get in my swamp!”

You know what feels better than plugging yourself? Plugging a small business owner with a knack for fantasy sex toys at the same time. We would be remiss if we didn’t talk about the cultural impact of the Shrek butt plug, both in its contributions to the world of monster sex toys and the potent, Internet-core Shrek zeitgeist in general. Too bad Howard Zinn never got a taste.

You’re horny

Pillow princesses, kawaii aesthetes, cryptoid chasers—everyone loves a unicorn-inspired dildo, and this twisted, pastel horn from Creature Cocks would look great both in your vulva, and atop one of those Bodega Cakes.

Make ‘Contact’

Fun fact: In the director’s cut of Contact, Jodie Foster finds this veiny, violet alien dildo on the beach. Halfway between a tentacle and extraterrestrial fantasy, the ample curvature of this textured dildo is designed to help reach Area 52 (your G-spot).

Which came first, the orgasm or the alien ovipositor dildo? There’s an entire VICE article about the genesis of ovipositor sex toys, which can help fulfill the sexual fantasy of having eggs laid in your hooha, but this iteration on Amazon is a great introduction to the kink. The bundle includes a silver, vegetal-inspired alien shaft, and molds for three sizes of gelatin eggs. As one pleased reviewer writes, “[It’s] Shockingly entertaining […] Get some silicone sphere ice trays, you’re gonna want more eggs.”

Like feet? Like werewolves?

Bad Dragon is one of the preeminent slingers of fantasy sex toys, and its werewolf paw deserves some summer loving under the next full moon. Buy it for someone with a Chewbacca and/or foot fetish, and they’ll love you forever.

Tame your dragon

Maybe your next roleplay theme is “lizard people of NYC,” or “Smaug the dragon wakes up with a boner.” Whatever your quest, the vaguely reptilian design of this dildo is what helps it feel versatile enough to accompany a myriad of scaly fantasies.

This über textured entity could belong to any number of fantasy creatures from your imagination, from bog monster to Game of Thrones dragon. It also has quite the fan club on Amazon, where one user writes, “[It’s] exactly as soft as it needs to be, flexible, GIRTHY, and the little ridges along the bottom will press against your perineum juuuuust right.”

This rad polysexual Pride package

In all seriousness, a lot of fantasy toys can feel liberating for queer, trans, and gender-nonconforming people. Cute Little Fuckers is a queer-owned sex toy brand whose products are designed to cater to that crowd, whether it’s unveiling starfish-shaped errogenous zone vibrators or Trinity, which CLF says comes “from a cloud planet, a blue green gas giant of air […] Her long thin nature makes her perfect for inserting into all sorts of sneaky places.” Plus, the toy’s flared base can be used to secure it in a strap-on holster. The smiling, fanged toy is included in the brand’s Polysexual Pride Pack, which also includes the aforementioned, horny starfish, as well as a handy bug-inspired finger vibrator called “Zeep.”

Here’s to letting your imagination run wild.

