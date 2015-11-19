Fantasy Football Dating App, Week 11

Every Sunday morning, fantasy owners face similar choices to the ones faced by dating app on Saturday night. When faced with lots of options, do you want to swipe left and pass on potential opportunity or do you want to swipe right and open the door for exciting possibilities? Each week, we’ll talk about specific players and what you should do with them, particularly when setting your daily fantasy lineups.(You can check out daily fantasy here and here.)

Swipe Left

Matt Forte/Jeremy Langford

The Bears backfield has been critical to their recent resurgence, but it’s now a potential mess for fantasy owners. Forte is practicing again and his track record earns him the right to receive the rock if he’s on the field. In the meantime, Jeremy Langford has been electric the last two weeks and isn’t suddenly going to power down just because Forte is back. As a result, we really have no idea how the situation is going to play out. Both backs have boom or bust potential. With each player sporting top-10 price tags at RB, that danger isn’t reflected anywhere in the price, making both guys stay-aways no matter how tempting they may be.

Tony Romo and Dez Bryant will finally be back on the field together. — Photo by Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dez Bryant

Speaking of tempting, giving one of the best playmakers in the league his beloved QB back in a tasty matchup with the Dolphins means a lot of people are going to pause and stare at Dez Bryant’s name when setting lineups this week. Go ahead and dream of him putting up 200 plus yards with three scores—then wake up and realize he’s a dude dragging around a bum wheel and Tony Romo hasn’t really played since Week 1. Bryant is arguably the most talented receiver in the league, so there’s a chance he dominates and wins owners their week. But if you spend $7,700 on him and he doesn’t blow-up, your chances of winning fall below Greg Hardy’s approval rating. For me, it’s not worth taking such a big risk in Big D this week.

Emmanuel Sanders

With Peyton Manning decaying before our very eyes, the Broncos have been forced to trot out a man called Brock Osweiler at quarterback. Crazily, “Osweiler” was an improvement over the living legend last week, but he still has a lot to prove before anyone on the Broncos is worth a premium price. Throw in the fact that Sanders was only able to get through 23 snaps last week and didn’t catch a single ball, and it’s hard to justify picking Sanders over similarly priced options like Alshon Jeffrey, Brandon Marshall, and Amari Cooper.

Swipe Right

Brandon LaFell

Lots of complex analysis goes into fantasy sports these days, with sophisticated algorithms and regression analysis becoming more and more commonplace. But sometimes things are much simpler than that. To put it in caveman terms, Patriots throw football good. Tom Brady airs it out over 40 times a game and the guy who received a quarter of those looks, Julian Edelman, is now sidelined. History has shown the Pats will continue to pass the ball, so those 10-11 targets have to go somewhere. Brandon LaFell has looked better each week and is now likely to take over as the prime option. Yet somehow he’s still priced at $4,300, similar to guys like Nate Washington, Marvin Jones and Terrence Williams. You should always be looking to find a way into the best offense in football and now you can LaFall into a super cheap option to do just that.

Eric Ebron could be a good Gronk replacement in your lineup. — Photo by Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Ebron

This is admittedly a little more of a longshot, but as long as Gronk is being handled delicately, every TE is basically a crapshoot at this point in the season. The only real consistency we can find related to the tight end position is how horrible the Raiders are at guarding them. Tight ends have spiked the ball against the Raiders every week but one. That’s crazy. Ebron is solid in the red zone, converting all three of his targets in the area to scores. Combine the two and Ebron is a good bet to pound pay dirt this week, making his $3,500 price tag much more attractive than paying an extra $1,500 for the likes of Jason Witten or Jimmy Graham.

Charcandrick West

Kansas City Running Back is like the James Bond of fantasy football. The individual playing the role keeps changing, but they always still churn out blockbuster results. Priest Holmes, Larry Johnson, Jamaal Charles, and now West have excelled when given their chance, keeping the Kansas City backfield rolling all the way back to 2001. West started slow, but he’s come on strong in the last few weeks now that he’s receiving targets out of the backfield. With over 400 yards and four touchdowns over the last three games, he offers clear top-5 upside yet carries a cost outside the top 20 at the position. Use your Goldfinger to select West or watch your money Die Another Day.