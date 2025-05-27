‘Fantasy Life i’ Switch 2 Edition Improvements Revealed – It’s a Massive Upgrade for Just $2

Nintendo has revealed the features that Fantasy Life i Switch 2 Edition will include when it launches on June 5, 2025. Although the Level-5 RPG is already available on the original Switch, the differences between the two versions are pretty substantial. The best part is that it will only cost players a few bucks to upgrade to the superior Nintendo Switch 2 edition.

All ‘Fantasy Life i’ Switch 2 Improvements

Screenshot: Level 5, Nintendo

When Fantasy Life i first launched on May 21, 2025, there was a bit of controversy surrounding the game after rumors claimed that the Switch 2 edition would not include the full Day 1 patch. However, Level-5 posted a blog today that eased some of those concerns. The update revealed all of the Switch 2 improvements, and it marks a pretty big jump from the original edition.

Videos by VICE

For starters, Fantasy Life i will feature improved framerates and graphical fidelity on Switch 2. Level-5 also posted some side-by-side images to showcase the differences. And while the screenshots they used aren’t the highest quality, you can still see a significant improvement in textures. More importantly, the game is said to have more ‘fluid animations’ thanks to the Switch 2 console’s 120Hz screen.

As someone who has already put 100 hours into Fantasy Life i on my PlayStation Portal, this actually has me excited. The game has a super vibrant art style that I imagine will really pop on the Switch 2’s HDR-enabled screen. All that said, below is a full list of all the Fantasy Life i Switch 2 improvements:

Switch 2 Improvement Description Reduced Load Times “Enjoy smoother scene transitions and faster game launches for a seamless experience.” Improved Graphics and Frame Rate “Visuals are more beautiful and animations more fluid than before.”

Switch 2 Upgrade Price Is Really Cheap

Screenshot: Level 5

If you already own Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time on Nintendo Switch, then upgrading to the Switch 2 edition is incredibly cheap. In the same blog post, Level-5 confirmed the pricing and revealed that the Fantasy Life i upgrade on Switch 2 is just $2.59 USD or €2.27. So, you can upgrade to the vastly improved edition for just a few bucks. Not bad!

Interestingly, Level-5 explained that there will not be a Fantasy Life i Deluxe Edition on Switch 2. So, if you want the extra cosmetic items, you’ll need to purchase the version on the original Switch first, and then use the upgrade method. To be honest, the Deluxe Edition items are only useful for the first few hours of the game—and you’ll get much better-looking cosmetics as you progress. So, I don’t personally think it’s worth the hassle.

Fantasy Life i has been a bit of an unexpected hit since its release this month. Even a week after launch, it reached a peak concurrent player count of 65,389 on Steam. The RPG has been praised for its gameplay, which is a mix between Animal Crossing and The Legend of Zelda. Yeah, you read that right. The game is seriously awesome. And it seems like the best way to play it will be when Switch 2 launches on June 5.