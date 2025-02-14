‘Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time’ Goes Multiplatform and Gets a Release Date, and I Could Scream

I’m a big fan of the Nintendo 3DS and its library. As it has some of the most iconic games of all time. One that flew under the radar of many was Fantasy Life, which takes the cozy elements of games that I hold near and dear to my heart and turns them into a fully-fledged RPG adventure. Choosing jobs, adorable graphics, and plenty of lands to explore. It’s a dream come true in a portable form factor. And now, the sequel has broken free from Nintendo Switch exclusivity, and Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has a multiplatform release slated for May of this year.

Screenshot: LEVEL5 Inc.

I Can’t Wait To Lose Countless Hours to ‘Fantasy Life I: The Girl Who Steals Time’, Especially With Its Expanded Co-Op Features

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time looks like it’s expanding on its predecessor in many fantastic ways. Not only will the game feature co-op, but it also has Cross Save compatibility. This means that regardless of the platforms you buy it on, you can take your progress to another system. Yes, Switch saves can be accessed on PS5 or Xbox Series consoles. This makes for the perfect blend of portability and 4K goodness.

There are 14 jobs I can switch between on the fly, so I don’t need to settle into one life. I can be whoever I want to be in this game. But it also appears that the cozy elements are better, making it more like Animal Crossing than ever before. I can place homes and businesses where I want them. Fishing, hunting, battling; there’s no end to the things that I can do here. And as someone who still revisits the original Fantasy Life 13 years after its release, this can’t get here soon enough.

After numerous delays, seemingly due to multiplatform porting and refinements, Fantasy Life i is finally releasing on May 21, 2025. How convenient that this is just a day after my wife has her birthday. Maybe the perfect gift has been waiting for us all this time. No matter if it’s single-player or multiplayer, I will be here on day one. And I couldn’t be more excited.