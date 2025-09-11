Far Cry 7 Will Focus More on Multiplayer, Ubisoft Confirms

Remember back in the mid to late 2000s when it felt like every gaming company was finding a way to shoehorn multiplayer into every game? The rallying cry at the time became “not everything needs multiplayer.” And for a time, the push did seem to slow. Things were great. But what would Ubisoft be if they weren’t saying things that absolutely no one wanted to hear? This time it’s about the Far Cry franchise.

As reported by Game File (and covered by Insider Gaming), Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot gave some insight into the future of the franchise at the New Global Sport Conference. Guillemot explained that the goal with Far Cry 7 is “really to bring the multiplayer aspects more predominantly pushed, so that it can also be played for a long time by players.”

I don’t want More Multiplayer in far cry, Ubisoft, and I’m not the only one

I can’t say no to this loud enough. Well, I probably can, but I need to save my voice for this Sunday when I continue to push my Jalen Hurts agenda.

But this is actually kind of a problem (to me). And that’s because what it sounds like (again, to me) is, “we want Far Cry to be a live service game.”

That can’t happen. We absolutely do not need to funnel live service aspects into this game. If you want it to be multiplayer, cool. Just don’t go all the way with it. But when you say that you want the game to be played for a long time, “live service” is the only thing I hear.

Based on the reactions from other players on Reddit, I’m far from the only one turned off by the idea of pushing multiplayer on Far Cry.

“I’m so f—ing sick of this multiplayer-centric, games as a service, microtransaction/FOMO ridden hellscape as a model of gaming,” u/huxtiblejones said. “I know these make tons of money but they’re terrible experiences and losing single player franchises to it is a huge mistake.”

“So sick and tired of all the multiplayer bulls—t. All so they can push battle pass, season pass, microtransactions,” agreed u/Hyper_Mazino.

“So what they really mean is that we should expect a Far Cry which is a shell of its former self, with multiple overpriced and undercooked DLC bundles, a shriveled raisin of a singleplayer campaign, an MTX shop with 3 forms of purposefully obscure ‘gem’ systems, and at least 2 different iterations of paid battlepasses?” added u/KrazzeeKane.

The Far Cry series is great because of the expansive world and freedom with which you can operate. I don’t need to see seasons or wacky cosmetics in this game. I could see taking on outposts in co-op being fun, but please just make it that.

Let us go wild all over the world and leave that other stuff out of it. No one wants a neon camo gun skin and a cosmetic that makes your grenade look like a potato.