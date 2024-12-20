Far-Right Streamer Nick Fuentes Posts Video of Armed ‘Assassin’ at His Door

Far-right live streamer Nick Fuentes has claimed a “would-be assassin” attempted to take his life Wednesday night, sharing Ring camera footage that shows a man brandishing weapons at his front door.

In video shared on X, a man wearing a motorcycle helmet is seen approaching Fuentes’ home. Holding what appears to be a crossbow and a pistol, the man rings the doorbell, attempts to turn the doorknob, and calls out, “Yo, Nick.”

Fuentes reported the man to the police, who then escaped on foot, allegedly broke into a neighbor’s home and killed two of their dogs. When police arrived, the man opened fire on them, and was ultimately shot dead by the responding officers. Berwyn Police said in a statement that the gunman, identified as 24-year-old John R. Lyons, was wanted for a triple homicide earlier that day in Mahomet, Illinois.

On Thursday evening, Fuentes posted on X, “He is now dead. I am okay!”

Fuentes, known for his misogynistic, antisemitic, and conspiratorial rhetoric, attributed the incident to his address being leaked online. “Doxing is not a game. This nihilistic lynch mob behavior must end before anyone else is killed,” he wrote, adding, “I will now have to uproot my life and relocate. While I can handle whatever comes to my front door, it is irresponsible to expect my neighbors with young families to share that burden.”

Fuentes was doxxed after tweeting “Your body, my choice” to mark Donald Trump’s recent presidential victory – and this isn’t the first time somebody’s paid him a visit since then. This week, Fuentes was due in court on a battery charge, accused of pepper-spraying 57-year-old Marla Rose when she showed up at his door to confront him about the post.

In an interview with VICE, Rose alleged that before she’d even touched Fuentes’ doorbell, he “flung the door open”, sprayed her with “pepper spray or mace” and pushed her down his three door steps onto the pavement. Rose said that she wasn’t there to cause problems, but merely to ask him, “Why do you feel comfortable saying the things that you say?”

Following Wednesday’s incident, Fuentes said he’s planning to contract 24-hour security while he looks for a new home, and asked his followers to contribute towards the costs.