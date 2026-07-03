Fart Fetish Content Is the Fastest-Growing Kink of 2026, According to a New Report

Bondage has held the top spot in adult content sales for so long that it’s basically a tenured position. Something is coming for it.

According to data from Clips4Sale, one of the largest fetish content platforms in the world, fart-related content has more than doubled in sales over the past six months, making it the fastest-growing major fetish of 2026. It’s now the second highest-grossing fetish category globally, behind bondage, and the number one seller in Ireland, Israel, and Brazil. In the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and the Netherlands, it’s sitting at number two. Italy and France are searching for it more than anything else in the category. The numbers aren’t a fluke.

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Christy Verville, who works directly with creators at Clips4Sale, traces the origin story back to the shift from studio production to creator-driven content. Traditional production companies wrote fart fetish off as an unpleasant niche with no real market. Once fans could reach out directly to creators for custom content, the demand that had always existed finally had somewhere to go. “As more creators began supplying it, you couldn’t deny it,” Verville told VICE. “More and more people realized it was a turn-on, and fart fetishes went from silent to celebrated.”

Brazil was early. The rest of the world followed. And then came BeanTok.

Fart Fetish Content Is Booming, and It’s Now Coming for Bondage’s Top Spot

The term refers to a corner of social media where mainstream influencers normalized bodily humor to a degree that adult content creators could exploit without triggering platform bans. Farting, unlike a significant portion of fetish content, survives the algorithm. “Adult creators are using it to attract attention without triggering the ban hammer,” Verville said. “It gets attention, and it’s innocuous enough that the algorithm isn’t going to automatically screen it out.” The result was a pipeline from mainstream social media curiosity to paid content that other fetishes simply don’t have access to.

The content itself skews toward power dynamics rather than comedy. Fart domination and face-sitting are the standout subcategories, and Verville is direct about what’s driving them. “Men want to be farted on,” she said. “Farting is rarely just about farting. It’s often about submission and humiliation and domination.” The taboo element is a significant part of the appeal—embarrassment, vulgarity, the social anxiety of detection—all of it folded into something that is, as Verville puts it, also surprisingly intimate. We pass gas an average of eight times a day. The fetish is, in some ways, just an extension of something already happening.

Whether fart content overtakes bondage is, per Verville, partly a matter of economics. “Depends on the price of gas,” she said. “But our sexuality is fluid, and the world is changing.” Sales are up 271% this year. The scent, as they say, is in the air.