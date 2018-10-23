Fashion Horoscopes: The Signs as Witches

There are only two weeks left until Halloween, which makes this the perfect time to align your zodiac sign with famous witches from TV and film. What spells will you be casting this ~spooky~ season?

Aries: Winifred Sanderson from Hocus Pocus

That red hair! That feisty spirit! Winifred Sanderson (a.k.a. Winnie) from Hocus Pocus is definitely an Aries. As leader of her sisters, she has the trademark commanding and bossy demeanor. She’s also got the fire within her, as she killed her ex in an impulsive fit of rage! She’s easily the most intelligent and competent of the Sanderson sisters, and causes a room of people to dance until the die! Can you say Aries ENERGY?

Taurus: Elaine in The Love Witch

As a Venusian sign, Taurus is a romantic that loves love! Elaine easily ensnares men to love her. Taurus is an earth sign, which makes them particularly connected with the material world. Sensuality, touch, and physical pleasure are very important to them. If a Taurus had powers, they would obviously specialize in sex and love magic. Additionally, the movie The Love Witch is very ~aesthetic~, which Taureans are particularly gifted with, as one of the signs most concerned with beauty!

Gemini: Sabrina Spellman from Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Sabrina is a total Gemini. She’s curious about everything, friendly and quippy, with a splash of sneaky, and she’s living a double life hiding her witch training from her high school friends because her social life is important to her! Yes, Sabrina, you can have it all! She also has the classic Gemini taste for mischief, uses Salem to help her with her schemes, and manages to use magic in her daily life when given the option to take the easy way out. She always has a sassy comeback for her aunts, and at the end of the day, it’s her friends that mean most to her.

Cancer: Glinda the Good Witch from The Wizard of Oz

“There’s no place like home!” Cancer thinks to themselves, pondering how good their couch and a homemade snack sounds over the loud bar night you’re offering them for the weekend. Cancer is sweet, sensitive, and sympathetic to others. The sign Cancer rules over the emotional world, so Cancerians have a natural skill for comforting the distressed, like Dorothy! They tend to be great with children and those younger than they, and often serve as excellent mentors and guides. Why yes, the Yellow Brick Road is that way!

Leo: Elphaba from Wicked

Okay, so raise your hand if you think you could pull off “Defying Gravity”?? Only Leos?? That’s what I thought!

Wicked Witch of the West? I think not! All Elphaba ever wanted was to be good, but she suffered the worst crime a Leo can endure: favoritism of someone else. Elphaba is consistently belittled by her father throughout Wicked in favor of her sister Nessa. She’s a naturally gifted sorcerer; Leos tend to pick things up quickly and, ideally, with minimal effort on their part. She enjoys her friendship with Galinda/Glinda, but ultimately her own strong will beat out any desire to blend in with the crowd. Underneath all of the ways Elphaba is depicted by others (typical Leo slander), she has a good heart and just wants to protect her sister and her lover, Fiyero!

Virgo: Hermione Granger from Harry Potter

Beyond being the most obvious Virgo ever, it’s actually cannon that Hermione Granger was born on September 19! Let’s see: smartest nerd in school, social justice reformer, lives to help friends, would rather die than be expelled, cheats time itself just to do more unnecessary work, avid reader, and constant voice of reason for her dumbass friends. Folks, it’s a Virgo!

Libra: Sarah Sanderson from Hocus Pocus

“I am beautiful! Boys will love me!” would be the first thing a Libra witch would say after coming back from the dead and restoring themselves to youth. Libras are ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, and Sarah Sanderson of Hocus Pocus is no exception. She adores flirting, messing with men, and can be easily distracted. She exhibits classic air sign playfulness, and, like a conflict-avoidant Libra, she feels “terribly uncomfortable” when attacked by the townspeople.

Scorpio: Nancy from The Craft

Who but a Scorpio would maliciously scream, “You don’t even exist to me!” when accused of being too jealous? Between her extreme emotional reactions, possessiveness, and manipulation, Nancy from The Craft is an obvious Scorpio. She lusts after power and uses her magic to hook up with Chris, a.k.a. baby Skeet Ulrich. As the sign most closely associated with sex and death, that scene alone is enough to confirm Nancy as the Scorpio witch of choice.

Sagittarius: Alex Russo from Wizards of Waverly Place

Sagittarius is a sign known for loving its freedom and independence. Alex always chooses the option that burdens her with the least amount of effort and responsibility. Sagittarius is also known for their sense of humor and intelligence. Alex always states her opinion frankly and openly, usually with a sarcastic joke added. She frequently gets what she wants using her cunning wit and charm because she tends to see the easiest strategy, which often uses her natural skill for magic. Alex also loves pranking her brothers, parents, and classmates—a signature Sagittarian trait.

Capricorn: Fiona Goode from American Horror Story: Coven

Capricorns are cardinal signs, bosses, alphas filled to the brim with supreme energy. Her dry sarcasm is emblematic of classic Capricorn pessimism toward other people while the typical Capricorn frugality is perfectly evident when she manipulates the tour guide into giving the coven a tour for free. She holds high standards for other people and aspires to the high life—a perfect indication of Capricorn assertiveness. Definitely the baddest witch in town.

Aquarius: The Blair Witch

Aquarius is a sign known for emotionally distancing themselves when hurt. So distant that perhaps…they could never be found? The water bearer is not a sign that does well with conflict, and the Blair Witch is the sneakiest witch of all. They’ll ghost you before you can ghost them. Plus, is it me or is the Blair Witch kind of a prankster? Going into their tents at night, snatching maps, covering their stuff with slime, piling up some spooky rocks…maybe she just wants to have a little fun with them! Aquarius is a goof!

Pisces: Marnie from Halloweentown

Pisces is an old soul. It’s the zodiac sign known for having a little piece of each sign before them within them—an understanding that gives them the ability to empathize with anyone. Marnie has been super tight with her witch grandmother since she was in middle school. It’s like, not that cool to be tight with your grandmother in middle school. Marnie knew there was something happening under the surface. She’s a sweetheart who’s actually a force to be reckoned with when she ends up saving Halloweentown. Very Piscean.