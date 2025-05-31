‘Fast Fusion’ Looks Like It Might Be One of the Most Impressive Switch 2 Launch Titles

Reaching into my arcade racer bag never gets old for me. And while I will be focusing primarily on Mario Kart World when my Switch 2 arrives, there is one other game that I will absolutely be locking in on. Fast Fusion. I grabbed Fast RMX on the original Switch just because it was on sale, and I ended up loving it. I played a ton of Wipeout growing up, and that was my best chance at reliving those days.

‘Fast fusion’ is more than a ‘mario kart’ palate cleanser

One thing I loved about Fast RMX was that it didn’t pull any punches. It was a fairly hard game. It was a definite skill check that I didn’t expect to deal with on the Switch. Developer Shin’en has been in their bag making games for Nintendo for some time now, and that was no exception. They have a ridiculous handle on Nintendo consoles and always seem to be able to push them to their limits.

Fast Fusion is looking like another 50-point triple-double for them. The game is going to run at 4K and 60FPS with four-player local co-op. The game’s hook involves the ability to fuse two vehicles together to combine stats and more. The Fast Fusion website reveals that this can result in “hundreds of new Racing machines by fusing your favorite vehicles.”

Not only does the game seem to run well, but it also looks incredible. The visuals for a launch title can be hit or miss, depending on the team and the time with the console. Shin’en is moving with such confidence, though, that you would think this is their third or fourth game on the Switch 2. I’m sure Cyberpunk 2077 will be looked at as the powerhouse that truly tests the console, but I don’t think this should be overlooked. Fast Fusion is releasing on June 5th for $14.99.

“Race your anti-grav vehicle through brilliant tracks such as the beautiful Redwood Forest, the storm planet Tempesta or through the lofty heights of Yama Crest,” the racing game’s Nintendo page specifies.