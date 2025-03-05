Faster Pussycat Singer’s Fiancée Dead After Falling Overboard on Cruise

Kimberly Burch, the fiancée of Faster Pussycat singer Taime Downe, has died after falling overboard from the Royal Caribbean ship Explorer Of The Seas. The tragic incident happened during the first day of The 80s Cruise, a music cruise celebrating retro music with performing artists like Warrant, Dokken, Squeeze, Adam Ant, Tiffany, and Men At Work.

According to TMZ, several ships engaged in a search operation after Burch went overboard around 11 p.m. on March 3, after she and Downe reportedly had a heated argument with Downe aboard the ship. It remains unclear if Burch fell by accident or jumped from the ship, but a family member told TMZ that they do not believe she would have purposefully lept from the boat.

In a statement, a Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson said: “Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort, is working with local authorities, and we are providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share.”

TMZ adds that a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson stated the incident happened about 20 miles from Freeport, Bahamas. The Explorer Of The Seas captain informed passengers of what was happening, via the public address system, during Squeeze’s set, according to an anonymous ship passenger who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter.

“There was an announcement over the PA saying someone went overboard so the ship was going to stop and turn around to try and locate the person,” the ship passenger said, adding that the ship stopped for a few hours to deploy safety boats and floodlights to search for Burch.

Eventually, the Explorer Of The Seas continued on, eventually arriving at its next destination—Nassau, Bahamas—only a few hours behind schedule.

Taime and Burch dated for roughly 7 years, according to TMZ. At this time, Taime does not appear to have issued a statement on Burch’s death.