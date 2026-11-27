In Grand Theft Auto VI, players can find the game’s highest-rated motorcycle tucked away in a mansion garage on Starfish Island. Here’s where to find the fastest motorcycle in GTA 6, how much it costs to keep, and how it stacks up against the other fastest bikes in Leonida.

What Is the Fastest Motorcycle in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The Principe Burnished Alvino is the fastest motorcycle in GTA 6 by the in-game Speed stat, with a rating of 7.6 out of 10. It’s a unique version of the Principe Alvino V1. The Burnished Alvino also has an 8.3 Acceleration rating and a 7.9 Asphalt Handling rating.

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You can see the bike’s overall rating by scanning it with the WAiNK app. The Burnished Alvino can even reach speeds as high as 8.0 and an acceleration of 8.6 if you mod its engine and intake at the Two Wheel Fury Motorsports shop.

GTA 6 Principe Burnished Alvino Location

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The Principe Burnished Alvino is parked in a mansion garage on the southeast side of Starfish Island in Vice City. It is a purple motorcycle with gold wheels and can be found inside of an unlocked courtyard.

To make it easier to find, here is the exact location of the Principe Burnished Alvino in GTA 6:

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

You will know you are in the right place when you see a giant brown metal gate under a stone archway. Incredibly, it’s not locked so you can just walk right through. Although you will need to take out the two security guards waiting inside.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

After knocking out the guards enter the open garage to the left of the courtyard where you will see the purple Principe Burnished Alvino motorcycle on display. Unlike other cars, this does not have an advanced tracker. So you can just hop on and drive off.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Once you’ve stolen the bike, take it to the closest Pay ’n’ Spray and choose Register to keep it. The listed registration fee is $9,150. Which is pretty cheap, all things considered.

The Fastest Motorcycles in GTA 6 Ranked

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The Burnished Alvino leads Emilio’s Lectro by 0.2 points on the in-game Speed stat. If you’re already in Rockridge, Emilio’s Lectro is tucked inside a garage at Emilio’s Auto Center. However if you want the absolute fastest motorcycle in GTA 6 you will want the Burnished Alvino on Starfish Island.

Here is the fastest motorcycles in the game ranked by speed:

Rank Motorcycle In-game Speed 1 Principe Burnished Alvino 7.6/10 (Tops out at 8.0 with mods) 2 Principe Emilio’s Lectro 7.4/10 3 (tie) Nagasaki SFB 1000 7.1/10 3 (tie) Nagasaki KD’s SFB 1000 7.1/10 5 Nagasaki Smokescreen Carbon RS 7.0/10 6 Principe Alvino V1 6.9/10

How to Upgrade the Principe Burnished Alvino in GTA 6

The Principe Burnished Alvino can reach a Speed rating of 8.0 and an Acceleration rating of 8.6 once you upgrade its engine and intake at Two Wheel Fury Motorsports. This makes it the quickest vehicle in the game that is not an exotic car.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Ride the bike into the Two Wheel Fury Motorsports shop and open the Performance tab to find the engine and intake upgrades. With both installed, the Burnished Alvino’s Speed goes up from 7.6 to 8.0, and its Acceleration rises from 8.3 to 8.6.