Listen to Fat Heaven’s Punk as Hell New Single “Nowhere”

Fat Heaven are a straight up DIY punk band from Brooklyn, NY. They formed in 2014, released a debut EP, established a space for house shows, and now they’re finishing up their first full-length record, Tough Luck. The trio is lead vocalist and guitarist Travis Yablon, bassist Jack Counce, and Gayla Escoda Brooks on drums.

Today we’re stoked to premiere “Nowhere,” a heavy, punk-as-hell tune off that forthcoming record. It’s reminiscent of Green Day and NOFX with a DIY spit-shine that will have you dreaming of a workplace where you can pogo-dance to your heart’s content.

“Despite the positive sound of the track, its all about hopelessness,” says lead vocalist and guitarist Travis Yablon about “Nowhere.” “Everything is disappointing, everything causes anxiety, and at the end of the day we are all going nowhere so at least have fun before we die.”

Nihilism is so punk! Listen to the track below. According to the band, Tough Luck will be out by the end of this year.