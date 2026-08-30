Fat Joe Pleads With Drake to Be Friends With DJ Khaled Again: ‘I Try to Throw an Olive Branch’

It always sucks when your friends don’t like each other. Their only commonality is you and they seem to only get along because you’re in the mix. It makes for a painfully awkward experience when you’re trying to keep the peace. This sensation is probably even more true if you’re friends with Drake and he’s busy beefing with everyone in the music industry. Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky, Jay-Z, Rick Ross, even DJ Khaled was liable to get it.

On the Iceman record “Make Them Pay“, the Toronto MC called out the hip-hop hype man for not speaking out about the ongoing issues in Palestine. “And, Khaled, you know what I mean / The beef was fully live, you went halal and got on your deen / And your people are still waitin’ for a free Palestine,” Drake rapped. “But apparently everything isn’t black and white and red and green, damn / I’m seein’ everyone’s true colors, for real, I’m sensin’ a theme.“

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This put New York legend Fat Joe in an extremely awkward place. During an interview with The Breakfast Club, the hosts asked him if he felt like he was still bullying his friend DJ Khaled. Joe admitted to trying to play mediator, saying he loves the Take Care rapper and Khaled is his “best friend.”

Drake Beefing With DJ Khaled Has Made Things Really Awkward For Fat Joe

“I tried to fix that with him and Khaled, or whatever they got going. Khaled’s my brother, so we going to stand on 10 toes at all times… I try to throw an olive branch,” Fat Joe explained. “Do what I could… I know I went to Toronto and got welcome texts and all that. I never disrespected [Drake], I actually got super love for him.”

Ultimately, he wants to see the pair finally patch things up. Moreover, he admits that the pior term of bullying wasn’t the right word. Fat Joe just argued that, because Khaled isn’t a rapper, he can’t bark back like Drake can.

“I don’t know how people feel or how people think or how people respond, or whatever the case may be,” he said. “My thing was, like, Khaled don’t rap, Khaled don’t diss. Khaled’s with his kids, Khaled is who he is. I don’t care what you think, what it is, it’s always love… He’s always helping people. So what I meant by that, by saying ‘bullying,’ wasn’t probably the best way to describe it.”



(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)