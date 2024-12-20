Fat Joe Thinks 2024 Has Been a ‘Horrible Year’ for Hip-Hop

In a year where Kendrick Lamar proved himself one of the most formidable and skilled rappers of all time, Megan Thee Stallion continued her rise as one of the top talents in the game, Tyler, The Creator dropped a masterpiece in Chromakopia, and the annual Rolling Loud festival was a massive success, Fat Joe still thinks 2024 was a “horrible year” for hip-hop.

In a recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, the “Lean Back” rapper opened up about how he sees the state of hip-hop right now, and his reflection was not positive. “I woke up in 2024 feeling like [God dammit!] It’s been a horrible year,” Joe said, delivering a very bold hot take. “I was just having a heated discussion with my people [about this].”

To be fair to Joe, he didn’t necessarily mean that hip-hop’s terrible, no good, very bad year was entirely due to music he feels was subpar, but also because all the genre’s “legends” and “mentors” are “getting scrutinized,” and honestly we just hope this isn’t a reference to Diddy.

“This is the worst time to be a celebrity in history. I’m not sure you guys wanna be celebrities,” Joe added before doubling down on his initial statement. “This might be the worst year ever in hip-hop history type shit. This shit bad.”

According to Hot New Hip-Hop, this hasn’t been Joe’s only comment on how he’s navigating modern hip-hop culture. The outlet pointed out that he also told the Breakfast Club crew: “My circle gets smaller and smaller and smaller. You know, unfortunately, sometimes people we love, we catch them doing things they ain’t supposed to do. So we got to get them up out the way. And that’s hard.”

Now here, we definitely hope he’s talking about Diddy.