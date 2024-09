Andy Milonakis and pitmaster Noah Galuten of LA’s Bludso’s Bar + Que join forces for a Fat Prince-ified, freshly smoked barbecue brisket hash featuring frozen-ass tater tots, charred poblano peppers, duck fat, and a salty specialty ingredient of Sevruga caviar—all topped with fried eggs. Andy’s friend Chelsea Peretti—actress (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), writer and stand-up comedian—also stops by for some bawdy BBQ banter. It’s pretty safe to say that this was one hella good meal.