Fat Prince: Chicken Noodle and Lamb Guts Soup with Cat Cora and Andy Richter

When two Greeks get together, you’re guaranteed to eat well and break a plate or two. In this Greekified episode of Fat Prince, Andy is joined by Iron Chef legend Cat Cora and Andy’s name-twin Andy Richter. They concoct one of the Prince’s strangest dishes yet: the traditional Greek lamb Easter soup magiritsa, but made with the familiar flavors of Campbell’s Chicken Noodle Soup and a healthy serving of lamb offal.
MAKE IT: Chicken Noodle Magiritsa
