Fat Prince: Foie Gras and Steak-Umm Sandwiches with Robbie Wilson and Nick Kroll

In this episode of Fat Prince, Chef Robbie Wilson of Mattei’s Tavern joins Andy to drop a few flavor bombs by whipping up a decadent and cheesy Steak-umm sandwich with foie gras mayo, pulverized Cheetos, Aleppo pepper, and a touch of syrupy sweetness.

Later, Kroll Show’s Nick Kroll stops by to chew the fat (and his gum) and to overindulge in the deliciously sweet, salty, and crunchy meal they’ve prepared for him.

Videos by VICE

MAKE IT: Steak-Umm Sandwich with Foie Gras Mayo

Remember: Always wash your hands before fondling the food, and the quality of the meat is good if it sticks to the hood.

WATCH: More episodes of Fat Prince

Subscribe here for more MUNCHIES!