In true Fat Prince fashion, this episode sees Andy and Food Network’s Sunny Anderson do the unthinkable: prime Wagyu beef gets butterflied and chicken-fried, and a box of Kraft macaroni and cheese gets dressed up with some Gruyère, Fontina, and aged sharp Cheddar.

Actor and comedian Ron Funches (of NBC’s Undateable) swings by for plenty of good eats and laughs—and maybe some ignorant rap.

