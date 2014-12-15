Fat Prince: Uni Noodles with Night + Market Song

Andy Milonakis stirs it up with Kris Yenbamroong (chef and owner of LA’s Night + Market Song) in this episode of Fat Prince. Watch as they cook up a wacky array of ingredients including fresh uni, cheap Thai noodles, and packets of rendered pork fat, and witness the unorthodox butchering of a beautiful 28-day, dry-aged porterhouse steak. Joining them for this sumptuous stir-fried meal and some off-kilter conversation is actor Adam Pally (The Mindy Project, Happy Endings), who tops it all off with a celebratory red velvet cake.

