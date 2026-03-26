Fatboy Slim Added to Coachella 2026 Lineup

Fatboy Slim has been added to Coachella 2026, announcing a Sunday, April 12 headlining DJ set on the Quasar Stage.

The news comes as the UK dance legend celebrates the long-awaited official release of his Rolling Stones mashup, “Satisfaction Skank,” a much-bootlegged live staple that was nonetheless tied up in legal contention until recently.

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BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Fatboy Slim performs onstage during a concert at O2 Academy Bournemouth on December 04, 2025 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mark Holloway/Redferns)

Fatboy Slim’s whole performance at Coachella 2026 will be livestreamed via Coachella’s YouTube channel.

He’s also announced two U.S. “warm up” shows: April 10 at Silo in Dallas, Texas and April 11 at The Concourse Project in Austin.

Sunday’s headliners also include Karol G, Young Thug, Laufey, Iggy Pop, Major Lazer, and FKA Twigs. View the full Coachella lineup and other information below.

Can I still Get Coachella Tickets?

Coachella passes sold out in just three days, but you can still secure yours via the secondary market on StubHub.

Orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Courtesy of Goldenvoice

Satisfaction (skank), after all these years

Fatboy Slim’s “Satisfaction Skank,” meanwhile, has garnered rave reviews and over 10 million streams at time of writing.

The “Praise You” performer was finally granted access to the original “Satisfaction” master tapes by the Rolling Stones themselves to create the studio version of the mashup.

“Over countless years I have always dreamed of an official release for this mash up. It has been a favorite in my DJ sets for over a quarter of a century, I can confirm it is thoroughly road tested and fit for purpose,” said Fatboy Slim in a statement.

Watch the official video for “Satisfaction Skank” below. (Insert comment about AI slop—although, it kind of suits the whole postmodern-mashup medium in an oddly salient way…)

Play video

Check it out now.