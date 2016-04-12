Fatboy Slim and Idris Elba Have Recorded a Song Together Because Why Not

Fresh off serving as hypeman for Dean Blunt’s recent Babyfather album, internationally-acclaimed actor and aspiring musician Idris Elba has been working on music with Fatboy Slim (aka Norman Cook), which will be featured in his upcoming film Bastille Day.

“We’ve written a song together, and Idris sings on it which is fun,” the veteran British producer told NME. “I’ve seen him DJ many times, that’s how we ended up knowing each other. We share the same management so we’re often on the bill together, and that’s how we became pals.” It’s not the first time the pair have collaborated—last year, they recorded a dub remix of Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk.”

Videos by VICE

We have no idea if this will be good or simply awful, but if it results in an Instagram video of the James Bond hopeful singing “Praise You,” then it will all be worth it.



Max Mertens is on Twitter.

