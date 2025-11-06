Father and Son Killed After Getting Stung by Over 100 Hornets While Ziplining

A father and son’s vacation in Southeast Asia ended tragically last month when they were fatally attacked by a swarm of giant hornets during a ziplining excursion in northern Laos.

Daniel Owen, 47, originally from Idaho Falls, Idaho, and his 15-year-old son, Cooper, were ziplining at Green Jungle Park, a popular adventure resort near Luang Prabang, when their group disturbed a nest of Asian giant hornets. They’re the largest hornets in the world, and the ones you may be more colloquially familiar with by their nickname “murder hornets.”

On October 15, the so-called murder hornets swarmed the father and son as they descended from a tree, stinging them more than 100 times. The two were rushed to the Phakan Arocavet Clinic, but the facility’s limited equipment meant they had to be quickly transferred to a provincial hospital. Both died from their injuries.

The U.S. Department of State confirmed the deaths, offering condolences to the Owen family.

Owen had been living in Vietnam, where he served as director of QSI International School of Haiphong. The school’s parent organization, Quality Schools International, shared a statement mourning his loss, calling him a dedicated educator who spent 18 years shaping international classrooms across five schools.

Asian giant hornets can grow up to two inches long and are capable of killing entire bee colonies in hours. Their venom is potent enough to cause fatal allergic reactions or organ failure when victims are stung repeatedly.

They briefly appeared and gained notoriety in the United States back in 2020 after sightings in Washington state. You are much more likely to encounter them in their native home of Asia, where they cause dozens of deaths a year.