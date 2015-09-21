Father John Misty Covers Ryan Adams Covering Taylor Swift But Does so In the Style of Lou Reed

Confused by that headline? Well, yuh, it’s a lot to take in. Today Ryan Adams dropped his entire album rework of Taylor Swift’s 1989 and now Father John Misty is covering Ryan Adams’s Tay tribute, but doing so in the style of Lou Reed. Like WTF is this? Some meta-meta shit? Father John Misty explains it thusly: “My ongoing tribute to the classic Ryan Adams album 1989.” Otherwise known as, this man has time on his hands.

He dropped “Blank Space” an hour ago and now “Welcome to New York.” We expect the rest to roll out as and when. No word on what Swifty thinks of this new devlopment.