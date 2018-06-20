Father John Misty Staggers Through his New “God’s Favorite Customer” Video

God’s Favorite Customer, Josh Tillman’s new album as Father John Misty, makes for an interesting listen. It’s immediately more likable than his 2016 LP Pure Comedy, which garnered critical acclaim despite its distant, all-knowing, ain’t-humanity-somthin’ lyrics. This album’s still written through layers of postmodern artifice and hallucination, but it’s honest enough to get away with its cleverness, and its laced with enough pain to get away with its punchlines.

On the album’s title track, Tillman gets so low that he turns to God while staggering through Manhattan’s Lower East Side. And the single-shot video he released for the song on Tuesday captures it artfully. He’s there at the Joe Strummer mural on 7th Street and Avenue A when he sings, “All bug-eyed and babbling / Out on the corner of 7th and A.” He stumbles west through the Lower East Side at daybreak, being an asshole, stealing flowers from a memorial, smoking a cigarette he probably doesn’t need, coming to a stop near the old Village Voice building on the Bowery, right by the hotel in which he seems to have spiraled downwards between albums.

Emma Tillman, photographer and wife of Misty, directed the video. You can watch it at the top of the page.

