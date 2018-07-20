The father of two Parkland survivors was shot dead in a grocery store robbery

The father of two Parkland school shooting survivors was shot dead in his own convenience store during an armed robbery earlier this week.

Ayub Ali, a father of four and a Bangladesh native, was killed shortly after noon Tuesday at Aunt Molly’s Food Store, the store he owned in Parkland, Florida.

Videos by VICE

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect held up the store at around 12:45 p.m., took money from the cash register, and then left. He then returned, forced Ali, 61, into the office at the back of the store, and shot him.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance video Thursday showing a man they believe to be the suspect, whom they are still seeking, clad in a black vest, red shorts with a black and white stripe down the sides, reddish-orange slides and a skull cap with “Miami” stitched on the front.

Who is this person? Around 12:40 p.m. July 17, our homicide detectives say he robbed and killed Ayub Ali at Aunt Molly's Food Store in North Lauderdale. pic.twitter.com/2VDoztwWnP — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) July 19, 2018

Two of Ali’s children, a son and a daughter, are students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, and survived the Valentine’s Day massacre five months ago, which left 17 people dead and dozens injured. His daughter was in the classroom of the school’s 1200 building, where the shooting occurred, an NBC affiliate in Miami reported.



Students from Parkland are leading a nationwide movement against gun violence after the February shooting, with many of them now on a summer tour across the country.

Local news outlets described how residents of Parkland had put together a makeshift memorial outside Ali’s store, which reopened Thursday.

Cover image: Two rings of chairs encircle the words “NEVER AGAIN” in a silent protest on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting outside Trinity High School in Manchester, N.H., Friday, April 20, 2018. The inner ring chairs have names of the Columbine victims, the outer ring chairs have names of the Parkland High School shooting victims. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)