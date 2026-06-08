Father’s Day Vinyl: 5 Albums Dad Probably Doesn’t Have (But Definitely Wants)

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and you still have no idea what to get dear old dad. Well, with June 21st less than two weeks away, I have a few recommendations of what you could get your pops, if he’s the vinyl-collecting type.

Whether he casually acquires vinyl or is a full-on collector, there’s probably at least one thing on this list he doesn’t have.

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Also, while I always encourage buying local, like from a record shop, I priced that each of these albums can generally be bought for less than $30 and would arrive at your doorstep before Father’s Day. Read on and find your dad’s next favorite gift!

90s grunge dad:

‘Jar of Flies’ by Alice In Chains

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If your dad is in the 40-60-year-old age range and he’s a known grunge fan, chances are high that he loves this album.

While technically only an EP, Jar of Flies is a seminal project from grunge icons, Alice in Chains. It’s perfect from front to back and features a handful of the band’s most acclaimed songs.

This is also good for “beers in the garage” dads and, to a lesser extent, “Southern but not really country” dads.

Millennial dad:

‘Bleed American’ by Jimmy Eat World

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Presuming your dad is an elder millennial, he’s more than likely a big Jimmy Eat World fan. (To paraphrase an old Ernest movie, I know this “because I am him.”)

This year, the band’s breakout album, Bleed American, turns 25, and they are celebrating by hitting the road to play it for fans across the nation. The record is a true emo-era masterpiece with lots of heart and guts to match. It’s perfect for your dad.

Hip-hop Dad:

‘Fear of a Black Planet’ by Public Enemy

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We obviously can’t leave the hip-hop dads out, and for them, I have a great recommendation.

If your dad is a hip-hop head, he’s probably got stuff like Jay-Z’s Black Album, N.W.A.’s Straight Outta Compton, or Kendrick Lamar’s Damn. What he might not have, however, is Public Enemy’s Fear of a Black Planet.

Released in 1990, this record represents a crucial moment in rap as a form of protest and political dissent. Fear of a Black Planet is a must-have for any record collection.

Metal dad:

‘Kill ‘Em All’ by Metallica

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Next up, we have the metal dads. Regardless of age range, you can rarely go wrong with old Metallica.

Most metal fans will have Master of Puppets and Ride the Lightning in their collection. What might be rarer for them to buy themselves, however, is Metallica’s debut project, Kill ‘Em All.

Featuring songs like “The Four Horsemen” and “Seek & Destroy”, this record is sure to thrill any metalhead dad this Father’s Day.

Lovable rock dad:

‘Your Favorite Toy’ by Foo Fighters

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If nothing has sparked joy for you as of yet, maybe you have a super chill, lovable dad who’s just a cool guy. For those dads, you need some Dave Grohl.

This year, the Foo Fighters dropped their brand new album, Your Favorite Toy. I cannot recommend it enough for any dad who just loves rock music. There’s so much to enjoy, and it will please Foo fans from every era.