My Favorite Braun Beard Trimmer Got a Post-Tariff Price Hike. You Should Still Buy It.

Back in January, before the American economy snorted a bunch of coke and whammed its head on a low-hanging pipe, I wrote a review love letter to the Braun Series 9 All-in-One Beard Trimmer.

Up until that point, the Braun had spent the second half of 2024 selling for $100 or less. Fast forward to late April, after the on-again-off-again Trump tariffs went into effect, the Braun shot up to $150, the highest price it’s ever sold for. It appears that price is here to stay, as it’s largely stuck there ever since.

I say, it’s still worth it at that price.

the best i’ve used—even for 50% more

With 15 years of beard-trimming experience, I’ve used a lot of trimmers. Of all the Wahls, Remingtons, Philips Norelcos, Andises (Andisi?), and previous Brauns I’ve owned, the Braun Series 9 is one of the best.

Don’t confuse the Series 9 All-in-One Beard Trimmer (sometimes also sold as the Series 9 All-in-One Grooming Kit or Series 9 All-in-One Shaving Kit; same product) for the Braun Series 9 shaver, which isn’t for trimming the length of beard (or body) hair, but rather for shaving a face completely smooth.

One of the most important virtues of the Series 9 is that it doesn’t bite or scratch. Yes, we’re still talking about a shaver, not a cat. A lot of electric trimmers I’ve used either pull hairs or have rough-edged plastic shaving guides that chew up my face like a $2 hot dog.

With the larger of the two shaver guide attachments, it can trim beards (or anything) up to 20mm in length. That’s far more than designer stubble and firmly into woodsman beard territory.

Tacking 50% onto its price is a tough pill to swallow. But damn near everything is getting more expensive by the day. I’ve held off on writing this article because I’ve been waiting to see if the pricing was a fluke, a fluctuation.

But it appears not. Nearly four months of steady pricing suggest otherwise. Even so, compared to the competition, the Braun is my number one recommendation that I give people, even since the price hike.

You can read more about why the Braun Series 9 tops the list in my review.